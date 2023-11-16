‘Urgent Needs!’ Wyoming Rescue Mission Seeks Last Minute Items for Thanksgiving Boxes

This Thanksgiving, the Wyoming Rescue Mission is calling for the community to come together to help make a memorable experience for those facing homelessness and hardship.

There are about 6,500 people in Natrona County living below the poverty line (an annual income of less than $21,000 for a family of three). In addition to their annual meal, which will be served on Nov. 23 at 11:00 a.m., they are distributing food boxes.

Their goal is to gather 225 turkeys, plus pies, rolls, and cans of cream of mushroom soup to ensure that everyone, regardless of their current situation, can experience the joy of a Thanksgiving celebration surrounded by compassion and support.

Last minute items needed include:

175 cans/bags of French's fried onion soup

128 cans of cream of mushroom soup

199 pies

50 cans of yams

Because boxes are being packed Friday morning, all donations are requested by the end of the day if possible, or no later than 9 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The Wyoming Rescue Mission expresses gratitude to everyone who can contribute to making this Thanksgiving a time of joy and nourishment for those facing challenging circumstances.

*This article originally called for 150 turkeys, but since publishing, Banner Health donated 100, Walmart West donated 50, and Albertson's East donated a couple, too! The Mission extends their gratitude to everyone who has helped make their goal possible.

Executive Director Brad Hopkins shared a Bible quote he loves from Proverbs 19:17: "If you help the poor, you are lending to the Lord, and He will repay you."

For more information on how to contribute or get involved, please contact: Adam Flack, Community Engagement Coordinator at the Wyoming Rescue Mission, at (307) 277-2937 or aflack@wyomission.org.

