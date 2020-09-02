University of Wyoming Shifts to Pause Plan Due to COVID-19

The University of Wyoming has announced that there will be a pause in the fall return plan for a period of five days in order to assess the presence of the COVID-19 on campus.

The pause was triggered by positive COVID-19 test results of five students who were exhibiting symptoms of the infection today (Wednesday). The rapid tests were conducted at UW’s Student Health Service and the university expects to receive other test results this evening.

By the end of that period Sept. 9, UW President Ed Seidel will determine the next steps to take regarding the fall return plan.

The university will be doing the following actions during this pause:

Instructing students in UW campus housing and others in Laramie to shelter in place.

Delivering all courses online; no in-person classes will be conducted during the five-day period.

Directing all employees, with the exception of those designated by supervisors as critical pause personnel, to work remotely.

Suspending all face-to-face activities, unless approval is given through an exception process.

More information about the pause is available at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return, which is being updated as information becomes available.