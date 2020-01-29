University of Wyoming President Job Draws Over 60 Applicants

Nick Learned, Townsquare Media

Over 60 people have applied to become the next president of the University of Wyoming.

University trustees plan to choose a new president in the next month to succeed Laurie Nichols, whose contract they chose not to renew in 2019.

A search committee plans to divide the 60 applicants into three groups: those to be interviewed, those meriting more discussion and those out of the running.

Video interviews with 10 candidates will begin next week.

Trustees plan to make an offer to a finalist in early March following on-campus interviews with three finalists.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: applicants, job, laurie nichols, president, university of wyoming, uw
Categories: Associated Press, News, Wyoming News
Back To Top