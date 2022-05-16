Casper Blasted as One of the Worst Places to Start a Career

There have a been quite a few studies lately that have had unearthed some disturbing statistics about our great city, but this one seems the most accurate... unfortunately.

A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022’s Best & Worst Places to Start a Career" and the goo ole Oil City was darn near bottom of the barrel.

Out of the 182 United States cities that were listed, Wyoming had two places that made the list, both Casper and Cheyenne. Neither ranked well, but Casper was significantly worse. While Cheyenne ranked 67th overall, Casper came in at an embarrassing 177th place.

The only cities that ranked worse were,

Detroit, Michigan - 178th

Santa Clarita, California - 179th

New York, New York - 180th

Shreveport, Louisiana - 181st

North Las Vegas, Nevada - 182nd

Considering the population difference between the bottom five spots and Casper, it makes our rank even more appaling.

In order to determine the best cities to launch a career, WalletHub compared 182 cities, including the 150 most populated American cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state (which is how Cheyenne and Casper even made the cut at all), across two key dimensions, “Professional Opportunities” and “Quality of Life”. Casper's rankings were as followed:

Professional Opportunities - 171st

Quality of Life - 162nd

Wyoming's fairly small population no doubt played a roll in our overall scoring, but seeing five of the largest and more popular U.S. cities actually ranking lower, did make us feel better about our relatively low score.

No matter what, we don't see ourselves moving to "greener pastures". All things considered, Casper really isn't all that bad a place to live or work.

