Univ. of Wyoming Collecting PPE to Donate to Medical Staff

Members of the University of Wyoming and Laramie communities can donate unused personal protective equipment (PPE) in order to help increase supplies for hospitals and medical centers across Wyoming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition (WTCC), an organization that is working to confront the challenges of the coronavirus in the state, will be hosting a medical supply drive Wednesday, April 1, from 12 pm-4 pm in the UW Merica Hall parking area.

Priority items that are needed are:

Sterile and non-sterile gloves - preferably latex-free.

Respirator masks - N95, N99, P100 of all sizes and filters.

Surgical masks.

Clear face shields.

Disposal gowns.

Other items needed are:

Hand sanitizer.

Bleach bottles or sprays.

Bleach wipes.

Isopropyl alcohol.

Eye protection and goggles.

Powered air-purifying respirators - 3M or MaxAir and unused hoods, filters, batteries, chargers, and tubes to go with these units.

Shoe covers.

Biohazard bags.

Sharps containers.

For more information about the April 1 medical supply drive, email Samantha Alford at salford1@uwyo.edu.

Additionally, John Connett, a master technician in the UW Department of Ecosystem Science and Management, has been collecting donated PPE from various departments and offices at UW. Donated items will go to Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie.