The United Way of Natrona County is starting a community relief fund to pay for basic necessities of area residents affected by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release on Thursday.

The United Way has matched the initial pledge of $10,000 from Jonah Bank to launch the Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, and both ask the community for more donations.

All of the money raised will go directly to families and individuals in need.

The United Way hopes to begin distribution of funds approximately 14 days from now.

"We’re grateful to have the relationships and infrastructure in place as well as the trust of our generous community to manage and distribute their donations to those individuals and families that need it most,” said United Way's Executive Director Anna Wilcox.

Support includes the most immediate needs for food and food supplies; personal products such as diapers, hand soap, toilet paper and other necessities; prescriptions and medical supplies; and mortgage, rent and utility payments.

To contribute to the Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund:

Visit the website and go to “Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund” on the homepage.

Visit United Way's Facebook page and click “Donate” on related posts.

Drop off donations at the Jonah Bank drive-through window at 777 W. First St. or 3730 E. Second St.

Mail checks to P.O. Box 2046, Casper, WY 82601. This is discouraged because of social distancing, but it's still an option.

The United Way will manage the fund with the help of an advisory committee comprised of community leaders and the agency's staff and board representatives.

It will work with and through nonprofit and community partners because of their expertise and methods of distribution.

Kim DeVore, President of Jonah Bank, also urged the community to donate.

"Let’s show the world what Natrona County can do when we come together,” DeVore said.

For more information, call (307) 237-9367.