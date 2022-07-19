United Way of Natrona County Appoints New Executive Director

United Way of Natrona County, a health and human services organization serving Natrona County community since 1955, has named Nicole E. Hawley as its new Executive Director.

A Natrona County resident since 2010, Nicole brings twenty years of professional experience, most recently, as a Key Accounts Manager for Townsquare Media, where she connected with multitude of business owners, professionals, and non-profit agencies, and the community. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from University of Michigan and a Masters of Business Administration from Argosy University, IL. Nicole also volunteers with Meals on Wheels, Child Development Center, and is a graduate of Leadership Casper.

Fluer Tremel, Board of Directors Chair, stated:

The United Way Board is excited to announce this appointment. Nikki, with her positivity and passion for this community, along with her capacity to energize whomever she is around, is a great fit. As a board, we move forward with full confidence that she has the empathy, integrity, and overall energy that will continue to develop ongoing and meaningful relationships with community donors and partner agencies.

Nicole began her new role on July 5th, 2022. She has jumped in and truly did choose to Live United and to join a network of like-minded, community driven change-makers working for Natrona County. She is actively meeting with community and business members and looks forward to more opportunities to engage with all United Way supporters and partners.

Nicole stated:

I am incredibly excited to join the #LIVEUNITED team. I believe whole-heartedly in the mission, care deeply about the communities we serve, and can’t wait to put my abilities to use to continue the great work of the United Way of Natrona County. In these challenging economic times, non-profits play an even more crucial role for our community. I look forwarded to collaborating with, and supporting, our partners in meaningful ways that continue to uplift our community.

At United Way of Natrona County, we fight to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community, giving everyone an opportunity to participate in the outcome, with the focus areas on basic needs, health and wellness and youth development. We raise more than $900,000 every year in support of 25 partner agencies and three community programs. The Workplace Campaign continues to be central to our efforts by encouraging giving through employer payroll deductions – creating broth economic and social value to the community. Community volunteers still provide governance, serve as our directors, conduct the annual grant process and make all funding decisions.

