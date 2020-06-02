UN Report: Afghan Taliban Still Maintain Ties With al-Qaida

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A U.N. reports says the Taliban in Afghanistan are still maintaining close ties with the al-Qaida terror network, despite signing a peace deal with the United States in which they committed to fight other militant groups.

The insurgents promptly slammed the report as “baseless and bigoted."

The details of the Taliban counter-terrorism commitment under that deal were never publicized.

Washington's peace envoy says the secrecy is necessary to protect intelligence operations enforcing it.

The U.N. report was publicized on Tuesday.

It also noted that the Taliban have helped in the fight against the Islamic State group, particularly in driving IS militants from newly gained territory in eastern Kunar province.