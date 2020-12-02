UN Removes Cannabis From Strictest Drug Category

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. Commission on Narcotic Drugs has voted to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from a category of the world’s most dangerous drugs, which could impact the global medical marijuana industry.

The Vienna-based U.N. agency said in a statement that it voted 27 to 25 on Wednesday, with one abstention, to follow the recommendation of the World Health Organization to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from Schedule IV of the 1961 Convention on Narcotic Drugs.

That's where it was listed with heroin and several other opioids.

The commission voted to leave cannabis on Schedule I of the convention, meaning U.N. member nations still can't legalize marijuana under the international drug control system.