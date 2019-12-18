Two Charged in Drug-Related Shooting of Man In West Cheyenne

A man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and his older brother with aiding and abetting in connection with a drug-related shooting in west Cheyenne last week.

Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of W. Lincolnway on Dec. 11 to find that Genaro Bojorquez, 35, of North Dakota, had been shot.

Bojorquez was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and then flown to a Denver hospital.

On Monday, Dec. 16, police arrested Isaac James, 26, of Scottsbluff, and his brother Terrance James, 27, of Cheyenne, on suspicion of shooting Bojorquez after a dispute over a drug deal.

Isaac James is being held without bond, and Terrance James on a $1 million bond. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Dec. 27 at 2:30 p.m. in Laramie County Circuit Court.

​​