Two Casper Residents Sentenced to More than 7 Years in Prison for Meth Crime

Two Casper residents were each sentenced to seven years and six months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in August 2023, the Central Enforcement Team of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) identified several distributors of controlled substances in Natrona County, including 31-year-old Deangela Jordawn Stewart and 51-year-old Chad Nathan Stewart.

When agents attempted to make a controlled buy at the Stewart’s residence, they witnessed a minor present during the transaction and immediately obtained a search warrant. They seized 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 fentanyl pills.

Deangela pleaded guilty on Apr. 11 and Chad pleaded guilty on Apr. 17. This crime was investigated by the DCI, and the case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Ava Covert.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Jul. 3 and Jul. 5, respectively.