BLM to Remove about 586 Wild Horses from Wyoming’s White Mountain Herd

The Bureau of Land Management aims to gather about 586 wild horses to bring the herd's population down to the appropriate management level (AML) of between 205 and 300 horses in Wyoming’s White Mountain Herd Management Area.

The gather will be conducted to prevent further deterioration of land health due to wild horse overpopulation in the area.

"Chronic wild horse overpopulation in fragile ecosystems endangers overall land health, with the possibility of permanent, irrecoverable damage to important resources and impacts to other wildlife populations" wrote the BLM in a statement.

The BLM notes the gather is also necessary to remove animals from private lands and areas not designated for their long-term use. This decision record comes after receiving public input in February 2024.

All removed horses will be taken to the Wheatland Off-Range Corral or Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility.

When they arrive, they will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the agency’s wild horse Adoption and Sales programs.

Learn more about the BLM's wild horse and burro program here.

