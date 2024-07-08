Iowa Man Heading to Wyoming on a Quest to Eat at Every Pizza Ranch Location in the US

An Iowa man, Jason Halkias, is on a mission to eat at every Pizza Ranch location in the country. He will be in Casper on July 25 to eat at the chain as he makes his way through Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, and Montana.

He has, so far, eaten at over 175 Pizza Ranch's. He told reporters that it allows him to travel and see different parts of the country.

Halkias has been frequenting the chain for about ten years. He still has fifty locations in ten states left.

There are two locations in Wyoming, one in Casper and another in Gillette.

Pizza Ranch was founded in Iowa in 1981. Today, with more than 200 franchised locations in fifteen states, Pizza Ranch is the largest, most recognized pizza chain in the Midwest.