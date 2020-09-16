Two Casper College Sports Teams Quarantined Due to COVID

Two Casper College sports teams were quarantined following multiple student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19, the school announced Wednesday.

"While not all athletes were known to have come in contact with the three that tested positive, out of an abundance of caution, it was decided to quarantine two teams to allow time for the college and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department to assess the situation that also included broad testing," the college said in a news release. "Test results from the Casper-Natrona County Health Department revealed that 18 of the quarantined individuals were confirmed positive. Those individuals had been and remain in quarantine due to the precautionary steps taken by the college."

School officials say "quick actions" on the part of staff and contact tracing have reduced the risk of the illness spreading.

That said, ongoing monitoring and additional testing will continue.

The release did not specify which teams were quarantined.

The college says it is dedicating "tremendous" resources to addressing the risks of COVID-19.

Like many schools throughout the US, the college has implemented broad use of face coverings in public spaces.

Casper College has also hired a coordinator responsible for leading education, monitoring to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.

A testing site reportedly will open at Casper College's Fire Science Training Center.

It will offer drive-thru service for those wishing to get tested can do so without leaving their vehicle.