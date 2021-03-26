Two Accused of Panhandling With Small Children After Historic Snow Storm In Casper, Possessing Meth

Casper police arrested a man and a woman on March 15 after someone reported that the man was panhandling with a small child near the East Side Walmart as the second round of winter weather was hitting Casper, court documents say.

Jesse Max Settelmeyer is charged with child endangerment with methamphetamine, child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance in Natrona County District Court.

Police also arrested Chassy Quirin on recommended charges of child endangerment with methamphetamine, though charging documents for her were not immediately available.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a passerby called police at roughly 7:15 p.m. March 15 after seeing a man (later identified as Settelmeyer) standing on the corner of Second Street and Scothill Road. The caller reportedly told police that while the man was dressed for the weather, the girl was not.

The first officer on the scene reported seeing the man and child panhandling during the snowstorm.

The affidavit states that the officer saw Settelmeyer and the child get into a car and drive away, including driving through the parking lot at unsafe speeds. When Settelmeyer found a parking space, he pulled in as if to seem he'd been there the whole time.

Court documents state that when an officer spoke with Settelmeyer, he became very irate and said there was no reason for officers to be there. When an officer confronted Settelmeyer about panhandling, he reportedly turned to the back, where children were sitting and said, "We weren't panhandling were we kids, tell him."

Court documents state the scared children shook their heads no.

But when an officer found a sign reading, Trying to get a hotel for my kids anything plus food helps," Settelmeyer admitted to panhandling.

When officers attempted to remove Settelmeyer from the vehicle, he had to be taken to the ground in order to be placed in handcuffs, court documents state.

Quirin who was reportedly sitting in the front passenger's seat. As police arrested Settelmeyer, she reportedly screamed at them about scaring the children.

When officers placed Quirin in custody, they reportedly found several used methamphetamine needles and other paraphernalia. They also reportedly found methamphetamine in the vehicle.

A Department of Family Services agent was called to the scene to take the two children into protective custody after Settelmeyer and Quirin were arrested.

Mugshots for Quirin and Settelmeyer were not immediately available.