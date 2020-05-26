Tune In To ‘Wyoming COVID-19 & Education Town Hall’ on Wake Up Wyoming May 29th

Wake Up Wyoming is hosting the next 'town hall' series as we address the various impacts of COVID-19 on Wyoming. Last program was a four-hour feature focusing on the economic impacts of the virus - packed with notable guests, including Governor Gordon, Representative Liz Cheney, Senator John Barrasso and other officials and experts – moderated by WUW host Glenn Woods, and News Director Nick Learned.

The May 29th town hall will focus on the impact the virus has had on education in Wyoming and what the future of schooling may look like. This edition's guests include:

WY Superintendent, Jillian Balow

Steve Hopkins/Tanya Southerland of NCSD (+ waiting on a selected teacher)

Suzanne Scott, Elementary Rep. for WY School Counselor Association

Stacy Kern, WY Delegate for WY School Psychology Association

Kathy Vetter, President of Wyoming Education Association

UW Acting President Neil Theobald

Frank Gambino

Cathy Holman

Governor Mark Gordon

Tune into KTWO-AM 1030, KGAB-AM 650, or KOWB-AM1290 Friday morning 6am-10am. The town hall will also be streamed live on the Wake Up Wyoming Facebook page.

Even without a radio in your home, there are many ways to listen.

Smart Speakers

Amazon Alexa

Download the Alexa app(find Apple version here or the Android version here) Select "Skills" from the main menu of the app Search for K2 Radio. Tap on the station logo to get the K2 Radio skill Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, play K2 Radio.”

Find more information and support for listening via Amazon Alexa devices here.

Google Home

Our station app is Chromecast-enabled for Google Home. Follow these easy steps:

Confirm that your phone or tablet is connected to the same WiFi as Google Home. Open our app. You can download it here. Tap the Cast button. If you have more than one Google Home speaker, you'll need to choose which one you'd like to play to. You will know you are connected when the Cast button turns from light to dark gray. To stop casting, tap the Cast button again (it will appear at the top of your device).

Find more information on listening via Google Home here.

Listen on our Station App

You'll find our station app available in your app store. Our station apps are perfect to use on all of your mobile devices and tablets.

Clicking the LISTEN option in the menu bar, Listen Live in the main menu or the PLAY icon in the upper-righthand corner of the app will connect you to our stream.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Enable App Alerts

Enabling app alerts will ensure you're getting the latest and most essential communications from us as we continue to update you on the everchanging situation in our community.

Listen Live on our Websites

Desktop and Laptops

Any computer or laptop can be a radio. You'll find the options to LISTEN LIVE to our online stream here.

Mobile Web

Pulling up our website on your mobile device's browser will give you the same options to LISTEN LIVE.

Our Commitment To You

We live here and we work here, too. We're in this together. We will continue to broadcast sharing pertinent information every step of the way.