Tucker Carlson Battles With The New York Times Over Privacy

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News' Tucker Carlson says The New York Times wants to put his family at risk, and the newspaper says Carlson is knowingly lying.

The Fox host accused the newspaper on Monday of preparing a story that will reveal where he lives.

While the Times won't say what it is working on, the newspaper said it assured Carlson ahead of time that it would not tell people the location of his homes.

It's a personal subject for Carlson, whose home in Washington was attacked and threatened by protesters to the extent that he moved his family out.

Carlson revealed the name of the reporter supposedly working on the story, and his Fox fans spread that person's address online.