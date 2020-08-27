Trump Lashes Biden, Defies Pandemic on White House Stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a fraught national moment, President Donald Trump has accepted his party’s renomination from a massive White House South Lawn stage Thursday night.

He's breaking with tradition by using the executive mansion as a political backdrop and defying pandemic guidelines to address a tightly packed, largely maskless crowd.

As crises churn outside the gates, Trump is painting an optimistic vision of America’s future, including an eventual triumph over the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 175,000 people, left millions unemployed and rewritten the rules of society. But that brighter horizon can only be secured, Trump is asserting, if he defeats Joe Biden.

The president is unleashing blistering attacks meant to erase the Democrat’s lead in the polls.