Trump Administration Takes Keystone Dispute to Supreme Court

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to revive a permit program that allows new oil and gas pipelines to cross waterways with little review.

Earlier this year, a Montana judge suspended the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' permit program.

Environmental groups seeking to block the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada argued it allows companies to skirt responsibility for damage done to water bodies.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris ruled that Army Corps officials improperly reauthorized the program, which he said could harm wildlife and wildlife habitat.

Industry representatives say the ruling delays dozens of pipeline projects across the U.S.