Toby Keith Coming to Wyoming Ford Center in Casper October 17th

Toby Keith is coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center on Sunday, October 17, 2021 with special guest Colt Ford and Wyomings's own Chancey Williams.

The familiar maxim of the triple threat – singer, songwriter, and musician – doesn't begin to cover it for Toby Keith, one of the modern era's most complete self-directed hit makers. And Keith's most recent months are a remarkably accurate representation of his entire career. In October 2019, he released Toby Keith Greatest Hits: The Show Dog Years, a collection of his songs that features more than a dozen tracks with four newly recorded songs including “That’s Country Bro” and “Don’t Let The Old Man In,” which was inspired by a conversation he had with Clint Eastwood and was later featured in Eastwood’s movie, “The Mule.” The album also includes country's most impactful viral event, "Red Solo Cup,

Where: Ford Wyoming Center

When: Sunday Oct. 17th | Time TBA

Cost: Tickets start at $25.00 plus applicable fees

Tickets go on sale June 18th at 10:00 A.M at SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center and by phone at 800-442-2256. Limited VIP Diamond Bar tickets are available which includes a VIP Diamond Bar Ticket, Early Access to the Venue, Commemorative Laminate, Commemorative Red Solo Cup Koozie, and Access to Full-Service Bar at the concert.