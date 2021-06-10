Cheyenne Police: Shots Fired Incidents May Be Connected

Police say an exchange of gunfire reported in southwest Cheyenne yesterday afternoon may be connected to a shots fired incident that took place Sunday night.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says police were called to the 200 block of Stinson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, for a report of shots fired.

"Officers safely established a perimeter and contacted several people of interest," Farkas said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

"A male subject, 33, of Cheyenne was later located with a nonfatal gunshot wound at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released," she added.

Farkas says officers were called back to the southwest part of town around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, after receiving another report of shots fired in the area.

"It is alleged that the occupants of at least two passenger vehicles were traveling through areas that included Fox Farm Road, Walterscheid Boulevard and W. College Drive while exchanging gunfire," Farkas said.

Fortunately, responding officers were able to safely de-escalate the situation and no injuries were reported.

Farkas says police are actively investigating the incidents and have contacted several people of interest, but no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at (307) 637-6525.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS or by visiting silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

For more information, check out our earlier posts: