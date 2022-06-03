This Wyoming Mansion Has the Tetons, Epic Supercars and a Moose

When I dream of homes, they aren't as nice as one I just found in the real world. It's a Wyoming mansion that has the Tetons in the backyard, epic supercars in the garage and a very lazy moose.

This is 6125 N Prickly Pear Lane N in Jackson, Wyoming. I found it while wasting too much time on Realtor and it's your typical dreamy western Wyoming estate that is loaded with just about every luxury you could imagine.

I forgot to mention that it overlooks the 7th tee box at the Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis Club. Pretty sure my Caddyshack-loving friends wouldn't be allowed there.

Pay special attention to the vehicles in the garage and the wildlife (and Tetons) in the backyard.

Do you by chance have an extra $7,500,000 I could borrow? That's the current asking price and I'm about $7,499,999 short. (*ahem*)

