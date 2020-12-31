Thirty-Three More COVID-19 Deaths Reported
The Wyoming Department of Health has announced thirty-three more COVID-19 related deaths among Wyoming residents.
The people who have passed away were mostly of older age, had been hospitalized, had underlying health conditions, or had been residents of long-term care facilities.
The deaths were from the following counties:
- Two older adult men from Big Horn County
- One older adult woman and one older adult man from Campbell County
- One older adult man from Carbon County
- One older adult woman from Crook County
- Three older adult men and one older adult woman from Fremont County
- Two older adult men from Goshen County
- Five older adult women and two older adult men from Laramie County
- Three older adult women and one older adult men from Natrona County
- Three adult men from Park County
- One older adult man from Sheridan County
- One older adult man from Sublette County
- One Older adult man from Sweetwater County
- One older adult woman from Teton County
- Two older adult men and one older adult woman from Washakie County
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 438 coronavirus-related deaths, 38,010 lab-confirmed cases, and 6,399 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.
