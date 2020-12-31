Thirty-Three More COVID-19 Deaths Reported

The Wyoming Department of Health has announced thirty-three more COVID-19 related deaths among Wyoming residents.

The people who have passed away were mostly of older age, had been hospitalized, had underlying health conditions, or had been residents of long-term care facilities.

The deaths were from the following counties:

Two older adult men from Big Horn County

One older adult woman and one older adult man from Campbell County

One older adult man from Carbon County

One older adult woman from Crook County

Three older adult men and one older adult woman from Fremont County

Two older adult men from Goshen County

Five older adult women and two older adult men from Laramie County

Three older adult women and one older adult men from Natrona County

Three adult men from Park County

One older adult man from Sheridan County

One older adult man from Sublette County

One Older adult man from Sweetwater County

One older adult woman from Teton County

Two older adult men and one older adult woman from Washakie County

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 438 coronavirus-related deaths, 38,010 lab-confirmed cases, and 6,399 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.