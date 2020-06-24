These Three Sisters Make Us Wyoming Proud

I've said it before, and I'll say it again, there is no better place than Wyoming to raise your family.

And Malik and April Hegge and their three daughters would likely agree with me.

The Hegge family is what you'd call a typical Wyoming family.

They have a few head of cows, and spend quite a bit of time together on horseback.

Whenever they are able, they travel as a family and compete in Ranch Sortings.

It's an intense event that involves a team of two working on horseback to move cows from one pen to another in an orderly manner. The order is determined by a number sequence called out by the announcer.

What's not typical about the Hegge family is how skilled the girls Kylynn (12), Adell (10), and Viann (8) are at ranch sorting.

Last week all three girls competed in The Ranch Sorting National Championships, and all three walked away having placed in the top 10.

Their winning rides are all the more impressive when you realize that they didn't even ride their own horses to compete.

The Texas weather and long drive was unusually hard on their horses and it was clear that it wouldn't be right to ride them in competition.

Thankfully some good friends loaned them horses, and it all turned out just fine in the end.

Which is a true testament to their skills as riders.

But, that's not all the girls did.

They also got up in front of the crowd and played the national anthem on their violins on two separate occasions over the weekend.

It's clear that Malik and April Hegge are raising strong confident leaders, and that sure makes us more than a little #WyomingProud.

Good work ladies, we can't wait to see what amazing things you accomplish next.