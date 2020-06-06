The Loneliest of D-Day Remembrances is Hit by Pandemic

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — Saturday's D-Day remembrance in Normandy has turned out to be one of the loneliest remembrances ever.

The coronavirus pandemic and its lockdown restrictions made sure the famous Omaha Beach landing strip was largely deserted.

Lone U.S. veteran Charles Shay mourned not only the deaths of his comrades 76 years ago but also the fact than he could not see any of the dwindling number of veterans who fought in the historic battle.