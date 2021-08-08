The Dogs of Beartrap Summer Festival 2021 [PHOTOS]

We hope these photos hit you like a wet sloppy dog kiss - slurp! Dogs, they are our family. It doesn't matter that they are not human. They are part of our lives that's why we love them at Beartrap. They come in all sizes and in a variety of fluffiness, and we want to pet them all.

You know the most important thing is ... SQUIRREL! Wait, what was I talking about? Here are just a few of our favorite canines of Beartrap Summer Festival 2021.