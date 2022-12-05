Pictures With Santa (And a Horse!) Benefitting Casper Humane Society

You better watch out, you better not cry. You better not pout, we're telling you why.

Get our free mobile app

Santa Claus is coming to...the Alisha Collins Real Estate Team! And now, on Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10, you and your family can meet the big guy himself!

You can also take photos with him because the Alisha Collins Real Estate Team (brought to you by REMAX), is partnering with the Casper Humane Society to create a little magic this holiday season, both for the kiddos of Casper, and the pets of Casper.

On Friday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., community members are invited to come take their picture with Santa! The event requires a minimum $15 donation per photo, but ALL DONATIONS will benefit the Casper Humane Society.

The event page asks that individuals arrive a few minutes before their scheduled time, in order to get checked in.

"Bring Yourself, Your Friends, Family and even your Pets for Pictures with SANTA!" the page stated. "Bring your donations for the Humane Society to receive a professionally edited digital photo of your pet with Santa."

attachment-317081516_523422653139862_7469631851868953510_n loading...

With all proceeds benefiting the Casper Humane Society, this could be the perfect opportunity to meet the Man in Red AND save a little kitty or doggo, just in time for the holidays.

In addition to Santa, guests can also get their picture taken with the official Remax The Group Horses. THEY'RE WEARING SANTA HATS! Guests can get their photo with either Dolly or Bullseye and, again, all proceeds will benefit the Casper Humane Society.

attachment-317692013_525691169579677_6361993545339473927_n loading...

To purchase tickets, you can visit this site.