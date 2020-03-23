Game and Fish Cancels Popular Wyoming Outdoor Expo in Casper

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has canceled the 2020 Wyoming Outdoor Expo in Casper scheduled for May 9-11 due to concerns about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release Monday afternoon.

The department decided to cancel the popular expo to adhere to federal and state guidance to minimize contact between people and to reduce transmission of the virus.

The popular show at the Casper Events Center attracts hundreds of sportsmen and sportswomen and their families to view exhibits and demonstrations, and to view products offered by scores of vendors selling their wares.

“This difficult decision was made with the health and safety of our Wyoming communities and schools in mind,” said the department's hunter and angler participation coordinator Kathryn Boswell. “We will use this time to make Expo 2021 the best yet.”

For more information, contact Boswell at kathryn.boswell@wyo.gov.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 28 reported positive cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.