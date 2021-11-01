PHOTOS: These Casper Houses Went All Out With Their Halloween Decorations

"When I look out my window

Many sights to see

And when I look in my window

So many different people to be

That is strange

So strange"

-The Season of the Witch

When Casper looked out its window on any given day in October, it was truly a sight to behold. Witches and werewolves, ghosts and goblins, spooky scary skeletons - they were all there for the taking in.

Halloween has come and passed in Casper and many different houses went all-out this year with the decorations. There were scary decorations, sweet ones, and even some of both. There were clowns, and ghouls, and things that go bump in the night. And every single bit of it made for an absolutely incredible scene in many a Casper front yard.

Especially in the Wolcott area.

"Mostly, I just do this for my kids," one homeowner said. "It makes them happy and if they're happy, I'm happy."

His own kids aren't the only ones that were happy. Those displays made for an even spookier trick-or-treating experience for all of the neighborhood kids as well. Walking up to a house and asking for treats is fun, but it's the tricks that come with a spooky exterior that really leave a lasting memory.

"It's just fun," said another homeowner. "These days, fun things are few and far between. It's like putting up your Christmas tree in July. Sometimes it's okay to do things that simply bring you joy. And [hanging up Halloween decorations] brings us joy. Hopefully other people like it too."

Chances are, they do.

Halloween is over now, and we have to wait 11 more months until the next one. But there was something special about this October. Maybe it was that this year we had a bit more freedom to be out and about. Maybe it was that October, for the most part, actually felt like autumn (actual Halloween night aside). Maybe it was the colors and the smells and the sounds and the memories we made. Whatever the reason, this last month felt especially fun. It felt especially spooky. It felt especially magical.

These Casper houses (and so many more that we didn't get to) really put the 'Wee' in Halloween. They captured the essence of Halloween and went all out with their decorations because it was fun. It was special.

It was, in fact, the Season of the Witch.