Ten Wyoming football games — so far — will be televised
LARAMIE -- Stadium Network will televise Wyoming's home games against Ball State and New Mexico the Mountain West Conference announced Monday. The league also set four more kickoff times for the Cowboys' upcoming 2021 football season.
Here is the latest version of Wyoming's schedule:
Date Opponent (Special Events) / Time (M.T.) / Television
Sat., Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE / 2:00 p.m. / TBA
Sat., Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois / 11:30 a.m. / ESPN+
Sat., Sept. 18 BALL STATE / 2:00 p.m. / Stadium
Sat., Sept. 25 at UConn / 1:30 p.m. / CBSSN
Sat., Oct. 2 BYE Week
Sat., Oct. 9 at Air Force* / 5:00 p.m. / CBSSN
Sat., Oct. 16 FRESNO STATE* / TBA / FOX or FS1 or FS2
Sat., Oct. 23 NEW MEXICO* / 1:30 p.m. / Stadium
Sat., Oct. 30 at San Jose State* / TBA / FOX or FS1 or FS2
Sat., Nov. 6 COLORADO STATE* / 1:30 p.m. / CBSSN
Fri., Nov. 12 at Boise State* / 7:00 p.m. / FS1
Sat., Nov. 20 at Utah State* / 5:00 p.m. / CBSSN
Sat., Nov. 27 HAWAI'I* / 1:00 p.m. / TBA
Sat., Dec. 4 Mountain West Championship Game+ / TBA / FOX
As of now, only the home opener against Montana State and the regular season finale versus Hawaii are not scheduled to appear on television. That could change.
The home meeting with Fresno State on Oct. 16 and a road tilt with defending Mountain West champion San Jose State on Oct. 30 still don't have determined kickoff times.
