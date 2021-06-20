Officials: Deadly Pride Parade Crash Appears Unintentional

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a driver unintentionally slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

Get our free mobile app

Saturday’s crash at the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade initially drew speculation that it was a hate crime directed at the gay community.

However, Wilton Manors Vice Mayor Paul Rolli said Sunday that the early investigation shows it was an accident.

The 77-year-old driver was taken into custody, but police said no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.