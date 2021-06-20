Diplomats: Progress Made in Vienna at Iran Nuclear Talks

VIENNA (AP) — Top diplomats say further progress has been made at talks between Iran and global powers to try to negotiate and restore a landmark 2015 agreement to contain Iranian nuclear development that was later abandoned by the Trump administration.

They said Sunday that it's now up to the governments involved in the negotiations to make political decisions.

It was the first official meeting since Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won a landslide victory in the country’s presidential election last week.

Some diplomats expressed concern that the election of Iran’s incoming President Ebrahim Raisi could complicate a possible return to the agreement.