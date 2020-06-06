Gillette Museum Exhibit Focuses on Wyoming Women During WWII

GILLETTE, Wyo. (The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record) — A museum in Gillette is highlighting the role women played on the U.S. home front and abroad during World War II.

While many men were off fighting the Nazis, fascist Italy and the Japanese, women were changing the course of World War II by playing pivotal roles.

More than 30 women from the Campbell County area served in all branches of the military.

Their roles ranged from being supply clerks and pharmacist mates to yeoman and flight nurses.

The museum is open under the first phase of its re-opening plan as the county and Wyoming emerge from COVID-19 restrictions.