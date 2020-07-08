Supreme Court Sides With Catholic Schools in Employment Suit

Win McNamee/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with two Catholic schools in a ruling that underscores that certain employees of religious schools, hospitals and social service centers can’t sue for employment discrimination.

The high court’s ruling on Wednesday was 7-2. The justices had previously said in a unanimous 2012 decision that the Constitution prevents ministers from suing their churches for employment discrimination.

But the court didn't specifically define at that time who counts as a minister.

The new ruling makes that clear.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Catholic schools, employment, lawsuit, Supreme Court, United States
Categories: Associated Press, National News, News
Back To Top