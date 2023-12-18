Sunny Week in Casper, Chance of Weekend Snow Just in Time for Christmas

We all know a lot could happen between now and Christmas. Weather in Wyoming can turn on a dime.

The National Weather Service predicts temps in the 50s for the Casper-area. There's a chance of snow showers on both Saturday and Sunday.

We will keep you posted as the week progresses and update you on travel conditions.

Top 10 Deadliest States for Highway Driving A study using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2017 to 2021 determines which states have the highest rates of driver fatalities on freeways. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media