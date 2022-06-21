Study Ranks Casper 70th Best Run City, Cheyenne #128

A survey by the financial website Wallethub ranks Casper as the 70th best-run American city out of 150, while Cheyenne came in at number 128.

You can read the survey here. According to Wallethub:

In order to determine the best- and worst-run cities in America, WalletHub compared 150 of the most populated cities across six key categories: 1) Financial Stability, 2) Education, 3) Health, 4) Safety, 5) Economy and 6) Infrastructure & Pollution.

We evaluated those dimensions using 38 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest quality of service.

Next, we calculated an overall “Quality of City Services” score for each city based on its weighted average across all the metrics. Finally, for each city, we divided the “Quality of City Services” score by the “Total Budget per Capita” (dollar amount) in order to construct a “Score per Dollar Spent” index — displayed as “Overall Rank” in the Main Findings table above — which we then used to rank-order the cities in our sample.

Wallethub ranked Cheyenne 90th for quality of city services and 135th for total budget per capita. Casper did much better overall, ranking 76th for quality of city services and 80 in budget per capita.

Among cities in surrounding states, Rapid City did very well, ranking 112th in the survey. Colorado Springs was ranked 45th, Aurora at number 52 and Denver came in at number 132.

Here are the overall rankings:

