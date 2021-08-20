Studio City Mesa Screening WWE Summerslam on Saturday

It's the hottest party of the summer, according to World Wrestling Entertainment. WWE Summerslam is one of the wrestling company's biggest pay-per-views of the year and now, for the very first time, Studio City Mesa will be showcasing the event in all of its big screen glory.

Summerslam is entering its 34th year and, for wrestling fans, it's sure to be a tremendous show.

John Cena is returning from his stint in Hollywood (he was recently in both The Suicide Squad and Furious 9) to take on 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Reigns has been undefeated since he returned to last year's Summerslam after battling Leukemia. This is the main event of the show and it will undoubtedly be the highlight of the weekend.

Other matches include:

Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship

Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women's Championship

Nikki A.S.H. vs Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women's Championship

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

AJ Styles and Omos vs Matt Riddle and Randy Orton for the Raw Tag Team Championship

And more!

The event begins at 6pm and is scheduled to last until 11pm. Tickets are $25 a piece and concessions will be made available.

For more information, visit wyomovies.com.