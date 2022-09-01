Downtown Casper Theaters Closed Until November

If you want to see a movie in Casper this autumn, you're going to have to head east or west, as both the America and Rialto theaters are currently closed.

That's according to the theaters' own marquees, which stated that they are "on vacation" but will "see you in November."

This isn't the first time the theaters have closed. They reopened in May of 2021 after a hiatus due to COVID-19 but closed down again, until they reopened in May and June of 2022, respectively.

The America theater re-opened with Top Gun: Maverick in May, followed by Jurassic World: Dominion. The Rialto showed various movies, including Where the Crawdads Sing and another showing of Top Gun: Maverick

The General Manager and both owners of WyoMovies declined to comment on the reason for the hiatus, but in January of 2022, a manager of the theater who will remain unnamed gave a reason as to why they closed that time.

"I don't know how much I could speak on it properly for [the owners], I don't know too much on it," the manager told K2 Radio News. "The only thing that we know is that we weren't able to get some good movies for down there."

The manager stated that, back in January, the hiatus would only last until the summer, which proved to be true.

"It's not a like a long time," he said. "It's just because we weren't getting good movies."

It is unknown if that is the reason for this season's hiatus, but at least it will only be a couple of months until Casperites can once again go see a movie downtown.

In the meantime, both Studio City East and Studio City Mesa are currently still open and offer a variety of movies to theatergoers.

