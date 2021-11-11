Stretches of Wyoming Highways Closed To Some Vehicles
Stretches of multiple Wyoming highways have closed to certain vehicles as high winds roll through the state.
According to the National Weather Service, parts of southeastern Wyoming are currently under a high wind advisory.
The advisory includes the I-80 corridor in parts of Carbon, Albany and Laramie Counties.
Meanwhile, the NWS has issued the following road closures to light, high-profile vehicles:
- Interstate 80 - From Elk Mountain to Laramie
- US 30 From Walcott Junction to Laramie
- US 287 - From Walcott Junction to Laramie.
It's unclear how long the travel advisories will last, but the high-wind warning is in effect through 11 p.m., according to the NWS.
