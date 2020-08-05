State Dept.: Russia Pushes Disinformation in Online Network

CHICAGO (AP) — The State Department says Russia is using social media, state-funded media and a loose network of proxy websites to amplify conspiracy theories and misinformation, most recently around the coronavirus.

That's a rare disclosure for the Trump administration, which has been cautious about blaming the Kremlin for disinformation campaigns, especially around the U.S. election.

The department has detailed a number of deceptive proxy websites that Russia is using to push conspiracy theories around the coronavirus in hopes of stirring up confusion and fear for U.S. and European audiences.