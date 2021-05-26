Speed & Distraction Possible Factors In Deadly Crash Near Laramie

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says speed and driver inattention could have contributed to a crash that left a man dead near Laramie on Sunday morning.

According to a preliminary crash report, 30-year-old Karl Kruzik was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on Wyoming Highway 230 "at a suspected high rate of speed."

The report states that Kruzik failed to negotiate a lefthand curve, ran off the roadway and rolled his Tahoe several times.

Kruzik, who was not wearing his seat belt, was completely ejected.

He was taken by helicopter to Medical Center of the Rockies and pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The crash marks the 39th Wyoming roadway fatality of 2021. At the same point last year, 31 people had perished on Wyoming's roads.