Special Session Of Wyoming Legislature Formally Announced

The leaders of the Wyoming House and Senate have formally announced a special session of the Wyoming Legislature to deal with President Biden's vaccine mandate.

The session is scheduled for Oct. 26-28, according to Senate President Dan Dockstader and House Speaker Eric Barlow.

According to a release from the pair on Tuesday afternoon:

''Tentatively, the Legislature plans to hold committee meetings on Oct. 26, conduct a mirror bill process with all three readings occurring on Oct. 27 and hold joint conference committee meetings to resolve any differences between the House and Senate versions of the bills on Oct. 28. This schedule requires a two-thirds vote to adopt the special session rules, which will be debated and voted on as the first order of business on Oct. 26.

The Legislative Service Office e-mailed ballots to all members of the Legislature on Oct. 11 at the direction of the President and Speaker to determine whether the Legislature should call itself into special session. The ballots were required to be post marked by Oct. 14."

However, whether any actual legislation will be considered by the session remains to be seen. It's not clear whether there will be enough yes votes to approve special rules pertaining to the session. It requires a two-thirds majority of both houses, and if that doesn't happen, the legislature will adjourn without considering any legislation.

If the special rules are approved, several bills pushing back against the Biden vaccine mandate are expected. Some of the legislation would call for fines and/or jail time for anyone attempting to enforce the mandate in Wyoming. One such bill is proposed by Sen. Tom James [R-Sweetwater County] and other legislation along the same lines will likely also be proposed.

Democrats in the legislature have argued that such bills are pointless and a waste of time and money. They say federal law supersedes state legislation under the supremacy clause of the U.S. Consitution.

But some Republicans say that the clause does not apply in this case, because, they say, a mandate is not a "law."