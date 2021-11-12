Governor Gordon Signs Bill Giving $4 Million to Fund Legal Challenges to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Governor Gordon announced that he has signed HB 1002 - Federal COVID vaccine mandates - prohibition and remedies - 2.

This is according to a news release from the Governor's office who said the signing is "the ultimate product of the Special Session convened by the Wyoming Legislature last month," adding that "the bill supports the Governor's continued actions that were already underway, while also appropriating some additional funds to aid in those endeavors."

Those funds total $4 million and will provide "funding for legal challenges to any COVID-19 vaccination mandates passed by the Federal Government."

Governor Gordon repeatedly stated that he will challenge the Biden Administration's vaccine mandates in the courts, doing so even before the Special Session was called. The release noted that Governor Gordon expressed concern about the cost to taxpayers for holding the Special Session.

“This bill confirms the Legislature’s support for the Executive branch’s previously-expressed determination to fight federal overreach in the courts,” Governor Gordon said. “I thank the Legislature for recognizing their distinct constitutional responsibility as appropriators in forwarding resources to support this endeavor. The people of Wyoming can rest assured that this Governor will always be committed to protecting the constitutionally enumerated rights of Wyoming citizens.”

The release noted that Wyoming has already filed three separate legal actions to challenge the federal vaccine mandates.

"These include a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for imposing a vaccine mandate on federal contractors and federally contracted employees; a lawsuit to halt the Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency temporary standard which mandates vaccines on employees of private Wyoming businesses with over 100 employees; and a lawsuit seeking to prevent the administration from enforcing a rule imposing a vaccine mandate on healthcare workers throughout the nation," the release stated.

In a speech from the White House, President Biden gave an ominous update to his mandates.

"We've been patient," the President stated. "But our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us."