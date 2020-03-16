Snowy Range Ending Season Early Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Snowy Range Ski Area will be closing for the season on March 22 amid coronavirus concerns. They announced this on their Facebook page on March 16.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, they will be closing the lodge except to pick up rentals and for bathroom breaks. Lift tickets, rentals and lessons can be purchase at the outdoor windows.

They will not be selling food from March 17-March 21. It is advised that you bring a lunch if you plan on skiing during that time.