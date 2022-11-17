Snowy Day in Casper, Highs “Unseasonably Cold With Added Wind Chill”

Casperites woke up inside a snowglobe this morning and it looks like it could continue until noon today.

Sleepy cars are covered under thick blankets of snow.

The National Weather Service says daytime highs will be unseasonably cold with added wind chill.

Lows tonight will be at or below zero.

Casper Mountain could see acumulations up to 5 inches.

Get our free mobile app

Mind-Blown: Wyoming's First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper PH Glass Studios, Wyoming's first glass blowing studio, is hosting an open house on Friday and will begin offering classes to those who want to dabble in the art in the art of glass blowing.