Small, Controlled Burn Gone Wrong: Natrona County Wildfire Scorches 55+ Acres off Cole Creek Road

Thursday afternoon, at about 3:01 p.m. fire units were dispatched to the report of a wildfire burning on Geary Dome Road, off Cole Creek Road, which was about an acre at that time.

The Natrona County Fire District reported that the fire was growing at a moderate rate with three-foot flame lengths. The fire's ultimate spread to 55.7 acres before it was supressed.

Within half an hour responding agencies were able to put it out and it is now 100% contained.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

NCFD Fire Marshal Chris Cody investigated the cause of the fire. It was determined that the fire started from a small control burn that turned out of control.

The individuals were burning weeds when the winds shifted and started the grass on fire.

This event emphasizes the importance of following the rules set in place by the County Commissioners the day prior: stage one fire restrictions are in effect until further notice.

"Unseasonably warm weather and dry fuel conditions have hit us early this year, pray for some spring moisture" wrote NCFD in a recent press release.

Wyoming National Guard Fights Fire in Laramie County Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore