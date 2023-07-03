Small Chance of Tornado, Hail, and Strong Winds in Central Wyoming
Just ahead of the Fourth of July, there is a marginal risk of tornados, hail, and strong wind gusts. This per the National Weather Service.
Thunderstorms will begin this afternoon, spreading eastward between three and ten p.m.
Damaging winds gusts will be the main threat in Central Wyoming.
