Slick Roads In and Around Natrona County, High Wind Watch

The National Weather Service forecasts today is partly sunny with a high near 44.

Tonight the wind could gust as high as 48 mph.

There is a high wind watch in effect until Tuesday morning.

Wyoming Department of Transportation currently reports slick roads in spots around most of Natrona County.

Tuesday is mostly sunny with a high near 47.

The wind could gust up to 65 mph.

Wednesday there is a slight chance of snow.