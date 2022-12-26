Slick Roads In and Around Natrona County, High Wind Watch
The National Weather Service forecasts today is partly sunny with a high near 44.
Tonight the wind could gust as high as 48 mph.
There is a high wind watch in effect until Tuesday morning.
Wyoming Department of Transportation currently reports slick roads in spots around most of Natrona County.
Tuesday is mostly sunny with a high near 47.
The wind could gust up to 65 mph.
Wednesday there is a slight chance of snow.
