Wyoming Person Missing, Last Seen on Dec. 15 in Campbell County

Destiny Harrison, Facebook

Destiny Harrison, 17, was last seen on December 15, 2022, in Campbell County Wyoming.

She is a white female, approximately 5'11", 150 lbs. with green eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a maroon vest with a pink hoodie, blue jeans and Hey Dude shoes .

Anyone with information or contact with Destiny is requested to contact the
Gillette PD at (307) 686-5250 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307)
777-7181.

