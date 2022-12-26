Wyoming Person Missing, Last Seen on Dec. 15 in Campbell County
Destiny Harrison, 17, was last seen on December 15, 2022, in Campbell County Wyoming.
She is a white female, approximately 5'11", 150 lbs. with green eyes and blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a maroon vest with a pink hoodie, blue jeans and Hey Dude shoes .
Anyone with information or contact with Destiny is requested to contact the
Gillette PD at (307) 686-5250 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307)
777-7181.
Get our free mobile app
Garage Fire Displaces Bar Nunn Family
A garage fire temporarily displaced a Bar Nunn family, though there were no injuries.