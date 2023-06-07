Shrine Bowl South Practice: Wednesday

The Shrine Bowl teams have been going at it practice twice a day in Casper so both the North and South squads are getting serious. The South team has endured its share of hardships in the Shrine Bowl over the past few years but this group has a solid group of talent. It's a blend of speed and power which really should help them in Saturday's showdown at Kelly Walsh.

At the quarterback spot for the South, Taft McClure of Star Valley is coming off a state championship in 3A and threw for 3294 yards this past season. He threw 34 touchdown passes, completed 65% of his passes, and had 3 games in which he threw for over 400 yards.

Also at QB for the South, Keagan Bartlett of Cheyenne Central will see action and he is an exceptional all-around athlete. In 2022, he threw for 1606 yards with 15 TD passes, completing 68% of his passes.

We talked with both of these guys about Shrine Bowl week and the big game on Saturday at 2 pm. We also have a few photos from Wednesday morning's practice in our gallery below.

